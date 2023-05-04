More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 48; mostly cloudy ahead of rain chances the next few days
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and partly cloudy, high 75
There may be some clouds but for the most part Thursday will by gorgeous and sunny.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm sunshine, high 75; rain this weekend
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 4
World
Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Warm For 'May The Fourth'
Most of the state will see sunshine for your Thursday, but some rain chances exist in the Arrowhead and far southeastern Minnesota. Multiple waves of rain look to move across the state starting Friday and continuing into next week. - D.J. Kayser