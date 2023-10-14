More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis North Minneapolis residents seeing uptick in crime displaced from Merwin Liquors, Winner gas station
Evening forecast: Low of 44; low clouds with breaks developing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 54, breezy with mix of sun and clouds
Clouds will linger, with some clearing Sunday. More showers could be on the way Tuesday night.
Morning forecast: High of 54, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
After the rains, there's some sunnier weather on the way.
Paul Douglas
Denting The Drought. Feeling More Like Fall
I'm happy to report that skies will slowly dry and winds will slowly subside as we drift through the weekend. Today will feature a few spits here and there with improving weather tomorrow. Temps hover in the 50s over the next few days with 60s possibly by midweek. Winds increase Wednesday as a clipper arrives with another shot of light rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
