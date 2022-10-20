More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 44 and partly cloudy, with weekend warmup continuing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Highs Friday Into The Weekend - Rain Expected Sunday Night & Monday
The warming trend will continue, with 60s Friday and 70s this weekend. This will be ahead of a stronger system for late Sunday into early next week which will bring us some rain chances. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock 'n' roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.
Nation
Drought, fire risk to stay high during third La Niña winter
Drought and wildfire risks will remain elevated in the western states while warmer than average temperatures will greet the Southwest, Gulf Coast and East Coast this winter, federal weather officials said Thursday.
Business
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.