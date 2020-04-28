More from Star Tribune
Business
South Dakota senator: Meat shortage in a 'matter of days'
Mike Rounds talked about his letter asking President Trump to use the Defense Production Act.
Coronavirus
Teacher is at it 24/7 balancing home, virtual schooling
Emily Olin never imagined life like this – teaching her students virtually while tending to her own kids at the same time. There is joy, but also great anxiety in making sure everybody gets what they need daily.
Local
PVC rig, unicorn costume, skateboard = social distancing cone for Mpls man
Blake Christiansen, a Minnehaha Academy fourth-grade teacher, decided to have a little fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus
Pence under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
The vice president explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.
Politics
Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for president
It continued Democrats' efforts to coalesce around the former vice president as he takes on President Donald Trump.