More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 41, with cooler and wetter weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico
Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 68, increasing clouds, chance of rain
We'll see increasing clouds with a chance of rain this afternoon, with rain likely this evening and overnight for central and southeast Minnesota.
Politics
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building.
World
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia's invasion and some fear so is Earth's climate.