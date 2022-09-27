More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Ian strikes Cubam Florida braces for winds, floods
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Sports
Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached.
Politics
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38; mainly clear and cold; freezing temps possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup
A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska's capital city.