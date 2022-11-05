More from Star Tribune
Windy Conditions Sunday Lead To Fire Weather Concerns
We will be watching fire weather concerns on Sunday, especially down into the Minnesota River Valley, due to strong wind gusts over 35 mph and low humidity values. Some precipitation will be possible in the morning in the Arrowhead. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 37; partly cloudy, with a windy Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
Afternoon forecast: 42, clearing clouds, windy
Clouds will begin to clear, but another system will move in overnight, bringing a chance of rain. Sunday will see higher temperatures and sunshine, but strong winds. A storm system arrives late Tuesday, and falling temps Thursday.
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win
Campaigning for Malaysia's general elections started Saturday in a highly competitive race that will see the world's longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss.