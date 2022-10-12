More from Star Tribune
World
Survivors of Venezuelan mudslide bury dead, look for missing
A day after burying his mother, Rafael Negrín on Wednesday carried the coffin of his aunt who also died in floods and landslides in central Venezuela that killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing.
Paul Douglas
Cool, Cloudy, Windy Weather Continues - A Few Sprinkles Or Snowflakes The Next Few Day?
Yep, we're pulling out the "snow" word. The best chance of some slight accumulation Thursday and Friday will be in northern Minnesota, but I don't think we can rule out a sprinkle or snowflake in the Twin Cities the next few days as we stay cool and windy. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 37; mostly cloudy and colder ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast
Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico's southern Gulf coast Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.
Business
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents.