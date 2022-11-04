More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 35; cloudy with chance of rain to go with the cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 44, cloudy
Cool weather has returned, with some showers in southeastern Minnesota. We'll see showers or even snowflakes early Saturday in the Twin Cities area and sunshine Sunday.
Morning forecast: Cloudy, cooler; high 44
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov, 4
Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico
Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.
Mostly Dry Friday, But Precipitation Chance Returns Late Friday Into Saturday
We've got two rounds of precipitation we're tracking: Thursday Night into early Friday, and again late Friday into Saturday morning. Some wintry precipitation could mix in across parts of the state at times. - D.J. Kayser