More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 35; a shower in spots this evening followed by a flurry late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Minn. officials to would-be flood spectators: Be cautious, or don't gawk at all
Rivers are still rising and dangerous.
Nation
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
Strong storms with tornadoes that plowed across the central U.S. killed at least three people in Oklahoma and left thousands without power Thursday as forecasters warned of potentially more severe weather.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 46; rain and storms likely
Minnesota will test emergency weather alerts today at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. There are winter weather advisories and storm warnings in northern Minnesota. It'll be cool and windy, with heavy rain possible in the Twin Cities area, and a coating of snow Friday through Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain in metro, snow up north; chilly, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 20