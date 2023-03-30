More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Do Duluthians want a record snowy year, or is it time to end this long, winter nightmare?
As of 7 a.m. March 29, Duluth was just about 9 inches shy of a record of the 135.4 inches set in 1995-96.
Paul Douglas
March Going Out Like A Lion With Snow, Ice, And Blizzard Conditions
We'll continue to be impacted by a system as we head through Friday, with heavy, wet snow expected Friday Night in the metro. Look on the bright side: 50F is still possible Sunday! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33, periods of rain, set to change Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 40; mixed precipitation
The Twin Cities area could see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting midday, with much of the state under weather advisories. There's a potential of 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, and another mix midweek.
Weather
Forecast: Messy storm brings rain, snow, sleet; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 30