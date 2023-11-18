More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 33; a clear and quiet night ahead of a warm Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Not Much To Complain About This Weekend - Colder In Time For Thanksgiving
Highs will climb back into the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday in the metro, with mainly sunny conditions to begin the weekend but a few more clouds to end it. We'll watch a system bring rain/mixed precipitation Monday Night, then highs only in the 20s for Thanksgiving. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 31 and clear; weekend warmup ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Morning forecast: More like November; high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 17
Nation
Illinois earmarks $160 million to keep migrants warm in Chicago as winter approaches
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois will funnel an additional $160 million to help migrants arriving in Chicago to resettle, including $65 million to help the city launch ''winterized'' temporary shelter to avoid people sleeping outdoors in cold weather.