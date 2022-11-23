More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Cloudy With Some Light Drizzle For Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! The drizzle we're talking about isn't of gravy (though your plate may have plenty of that), but of precipitation at times as we head through the day. Some of it up north could be freezing drizzle, making some roads slick. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; mostly cloudy; areas of late-night fog
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Good travel conditions, high 42
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 23
World
Monsoon rains force halt in Indonesia quake rescue efforts
Searchers in Indonesia on Wednesday rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his house, which collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 271 people, as heavy monsoon rains lashed survivors in makeshift shelters and forced a suspension of rescue efforts.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 23