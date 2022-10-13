More from Star Tribune
Nation
Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock 'n' roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; mostly cloudy and cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl turned to the south Thursday and headed for Mexico's Gulf coast, though forecasters said it was unlikely to reach hurricane force.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chilly with gusty winds, high 46; snowflakes up north
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 13
Nation
DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people.