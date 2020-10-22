More from Star Tribune
Nation
Wisconsin sees 'high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations'
The coronavirus is still hitting Wisconsin hard, with intensive care units filling up.
Nation
Residents leave homes near Colorado wildfires
Residents in and around a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park have evacuated.
Politics
Pelosi voices skepticism about email claims: 'Russia is the villain here'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced skepticism about Wednesday evening's hastily called press conference during which the director of National Intelligence accused Iran of being behind a flurry of threatening but fake emails sent to Democratic voters in Florida and other battleground states.
Business
Goldman Sachs entity pleads guilty in 1MDB probe
A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty on Thursday and agreed to pay more than $2.9 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 31; cloudy with areas of drizzle
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast