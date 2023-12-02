More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 30 and mostly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Winter weather in Pacific Northwest cuts power to thousands in Seattle, dumps snow on Cascades
Winter weather brought high winds and snow to parts of the Pacific Northwest, knocking out power in some areas and dumping fresh snow across the Cascade Range.
A snowstorm brings Munich airport to a standstill and causes travel chaos in central Europe
All flights were grounded at Munich's airport Saturday after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, affecting travel across the region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild this weekend, with a chance of light precipitation Monday night, and warmer weather on the way.
Morning forecast: High of 38, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild for early December, with passing clouds. There's a chance of light precipitation overnight. Sunday brings more clouds.