More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27; mostly clear until late, with patchy, freezing fog
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 42
It'll be a quiet end to November this week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warmer, high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Paul Douglas
40s And Mostly Dry Into Mid-December?
Embrace 40s today with a few 50s over southwest Minnesota, in fact daytime highs may poke into the 40s late next week. I see dry weather into the weekend, with only a slight chance of slush next Monday from a clipper. Amazingly quiet out there for the time being. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Storm closes schools in Cleveland, brings lake-effect snow into Pennsylvania and New York
An early blast of cold and snow shut down shut down schools in Cleveland and other areas Tuesday and the blanket of snow made driving on heavily traveled Interstate 90 in northern Ohio treacherous.