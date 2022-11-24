More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 27 and partly cloudy; run at 50 this weekend?
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet and Sunny For Black Friday Shopping
A beautiful Black Friday is ahead if you're out and about shopping or getting in free to the state parks. While we'll begin in the 20s, highs will climb into the mid-40s in the metro under sunshine. Even warmer weather is expected Saturday before a cold front. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with clearing skies, and better chances of rain or snow near International Falls. Some nicer weather is on the way Friday and Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 39, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cool today, with cloud cover this morning and isolated showers, and a chance of freezing rain in northern Minnesota. Skies will clear this afternoon. There's warmer weather on the way Friday and Saturday.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy With Some Light Drizzle For Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! The drizzle we're talking about isn't of gravy (though your plate may have plenty of that), but of precipitation at times as we head through the day. Some of it up north could be freezing drizzle, making some roads slick. - D.J. Kayser