Nation
Storm closes schools in Cleveland, brings lake-effect snow into Pennsylvania and New York
An early blast of cold and snow shut down shut down schools in Cleveland and other areas Tuesday and the blanket of snow made driving on heavily traveled Interstate 90 in northern Ohio treacherous.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clear to partly cloudy but warmer with a southerly wind
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Winter arrives in Northern Europe, with dangerous roads in Germany and record lows in Scandinavia
Winter's early onset has brought heavy snowfall and icy roads to Northern Europe, creating disruptions and dangerous driving conditions, with German media reporting Tuesday at least two deaths and children stuck overnight in a school.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Possible flurries, high 29
It's looking like a cold and dry week ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 28