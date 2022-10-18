More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Dry With Warming Temps Into The Weekend
Dry weather continues for the next several days with a warming trend. 70s are expected Sunday! The good news is that a late weekend/early week system should bring some rain to the state. How much? To be determined, but we'll take anything we can get at this point. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clear and cold night ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gripped by drought, drenched by rain, Mississippi River basin sees climate extremes
The current dryness is another symptom of a changing climate that also brings heavy rains.
As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter
Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness.
Puerto Rico struggles to recover after hurricane razed crops
Hurricane Fiona destroyed $159 million worth of crops in Puerto Rico when it hit a month ago, decimating fields of plantains, bananas and other crops, the island's agriculture minister said Tuesday.