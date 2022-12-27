More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23; partly cloudy and warmer weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
Nation
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 27; mix of sun and clouds, breezy
Some light snow and wintry mix showers will affect northern Minnesota in the next couple of days, with slight chances in the Twin Cities area.