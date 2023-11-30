More from Star Tribune
Northern Lights Possible Thursday Night - Clouds Increase Friday
Cloud cover will be on the increase as we head through Friday, with a cloudy weekend expected. Highs through the first few days of December will be in the mid/upper 30s before a warm up into the 40s occurs later next week. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 22, with a few clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 38
It'll be breezy but mild the rest of Thursday.
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 30
World
UN weather agency says 2023 is the hottest year on record, warns of further climate extremes ahead
The U.N. weather agency said Thursday that 2023 is all but certain to be the hottest year on record, and warning of worrying trends that suggest increasing floods, wildfires, glacier melt, and heat waves in the future.