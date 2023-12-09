More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 22; flurries stop, breezy at times and cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, snowy and windy
Snow will move across the state into the evening, but accumulations look to be just enough to make roads slippery. Sunday will be cooler and sunnier.
Morning forecast: High of 37, snowy and windy
It'll be wintry, with snow moving across the state and accumulations of around an inch in the Twin Cities area. Sunday will be cooler, but there's a warmup on the way next week.
Paul Douglas
Slick Roads Possible Saturday Due To Some Snow
A several-hour burst of snow will move in Saturday, dumping enough in the metro (~1", isolated 2") to coat everything white for a few days and cause some slick roads with 30 mph gusts. Cold sunshine returns Sunday with low 30s for highs. - D.J. Jayser
Evening forecast: Low of 32; cooldown comes with plenty of clouds ahead of Saturday snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.