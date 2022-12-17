More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 2; bitter cold and clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Mainly Cloudy And Chillier Sunday - Cold Leading Up To Christmas
Skies will remain cloudy on Sunday across much of the state, with highs only in the teens in the metro. They'll be even colder later this week - potentially not making it above zero. - D.J. Kayser
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places.
Afternoon forecast: 21, snow showers
Skies begin to clear overnight, with cooler weather on the way Sunday. Monday may bring an inch of snow in the eastern part of the state, with a polar vortex bringing falling temperatures and the chance of 6 inches of snow midweek.
Morning forecast: 21, light snow showers
Light show showers are moving through, with winter weather advisories in effect until noon for southwest and northeast Minnesota. Much cooler air is moving in; expect a polar vortex for Christmas.