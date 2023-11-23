More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cooler weather sticking around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
El Niño-worsened flooding has Somalia in a state of emergency. Residents of one town are desperate
First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Niño pummels large parts of Somalia.
www.startribune.com
Nation
Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community
Searchers with heat-sensing drones and a cadaver-dog kept up the search Wednesday for three people missing in a landslide that barreled down a mountain and slammed into homes in a remote Alaska fishing community, leaving three confirmed dead.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Weather For Thanksgiving Day Travel
Happy Thanksgiving! I'm not tracking any major weather across the state for Thanksgiving - nor for the rest of the holiday weekend - with highs from the upper 20s to low 30s expected. Mainly sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday, with more clouds this weekend. - D.J. Kayser