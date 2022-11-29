More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
Local
Snow emergencies declared with 5" to 8" of snow possible
A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 16 with blowing and drifting snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
$10M settlement announced in heat death of Georgia student
The parents of a Georgia high school basketball player who collapsed while practicing outdoors in sweltering heat and later died announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the school district.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter storm warnings continue
Plan on seeing more snow throughout the rest of the afternoon. Winter storm warnings continue in southern and central Minnesota. Snow should be lighter or may even stop by 9 p.m. Tuesday.