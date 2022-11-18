More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 15; cloudy and cold, with some late-night flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Sports
Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall
Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo's schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its "home" game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 16, chance of snow
Snow in northwestern Minnesota will move across the state this afternoon into early Saturday, with about an inch possible. It'll be cool and breezy Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Colder, a few flurries; high 16
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 18