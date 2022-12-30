More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
A Few Flurries To End 2022 - Watching A Storm For Early Next Week
We have to end the year with one more snow chance, right? It'll be a light chance on Saturday, however, with little to no accumulation expected. The first day of 2023 should be quiet, but the first large storm of the new year awaits late Monday into Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 14, with more clouds and cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 21; sunny, cool and breezy
Windchills will be in the teens, with some warmer weather on the way Saturday and a chance of flurries for New Year's Eve.
Paul Douglas
Sunnier, Cooler Friday - Cloudy Skies Expected To Ring In The New Year
A quieter Friday is expected with sunny skies and highs in the 20s. While some light snow could be possible Saturday in spots, it'll be cloudy to ring in the New Year with Midnight temperatures around 30F. - D.J. Kayser