More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 14; clear and cold night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Latest storm piles more snow on California mountains
A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack.
Nation
Dangerous storms, tornadoes may target Midwest, South
A seemingly relentless series of severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, are forecast to rip across parts of America's Midwest and South over the next couple weeks, especially Friday, meteorologists said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 29, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be dry and cool today, but different types of precipitation are on tap Thursday through early Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cold, high 29; rain, snow Thurs., Fri.
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 29