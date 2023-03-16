More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 13; windy with a little snow at times and refreeze
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Flood watch upgraded for much of Minnesota
The latest outlook for flooding is now "well above normal" according to the National Weather Service.
Nation
Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk
Record snowfall and rain have helped to loosen drought's grip on parts of the western U.S. as national forecasters and climate experts warned Thursday that some areas should expect more flooding as the snow begins to melt.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain turns to snow; 2" to 3" in metro
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, March 16
Weather
Morning forecast: AM rain, PM snow with falling temps
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 16