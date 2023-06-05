More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Death toll rises to 42 as Haiti struggles to recover from floods
The death toll from the heavy floods that hit Haiti over the weekend has risen to 42, with another 11 people missing, authorities said Monday.
Local
Air quality alert for Twin Cities, eastern Minnesota to continue through Tuesday
Possible thunderstorms, along with a forecast cold front, may help clear the air late Monday.
World
Wildfire on German military training site contaminated with ammunition
Strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size, officials said Monday.
Paul Douglas
Cold Front Today Brings Storm Chances - Cooler Air Tuesday
Monday likely features the last chance to hit 90F until at least the middle of the month. A few showers and storms will be around as a backdoor cold front moves through. That'll stall nearby, leading to more rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday mainly west of the metro. This front will also drop highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s for mid-week. - D.J. Kayser