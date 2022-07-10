More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Will The Weather Be "Good"? It Depends
The atmosphere overhead remains a bit irritable today with another (good!/welcome!) shower or T-shower possible. Northwest winds from Canada pull drier, lower-humidity air into Minnesota by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town as the U.S. weathers another very active year for fires.
World
Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heat; 29 injured
More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of T-storms, high 89
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, July 10