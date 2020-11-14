More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Drizzle/snow likely and areas of fog
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Thousands attend march in DC to support Trump
Supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.
Nation
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lifted into place
A huge Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.
World
Kalbajar residents burn homes before Azerbaijan handover
Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of Azerbaijan.