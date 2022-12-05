More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
Business
Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market
The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow up north, high 28
Northern Minnesota could see a couple of inches of snow over the next few days. The Twin Cities will stay dry and cold for now, with a high of 28.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 28; snow N. Minn.
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Paul Douglas
Minor (Nuisance) Snow Events Into Friday
Little stormy swirls keep breaking off the big storm stalled over the Pacific Northwest that dropped heavy snow on Seattle. One such disturbance may spark a snowy coating in the metro Wednesday, with the heaviest streak setting up north of MSP; maybe 2-4" for the Alexandria and Brainerd Lakes area. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson