Afternoon forecast: 87, warm and stormy
There's a possibility of multiple rounds of strong storms, but Sunday will be a nicer day.
World
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304
The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 89, storms on the way
There's a risk of strong to severe storms moving across the state. Nicer weather is on the way Sunday.
World
Flash flood kills at least 21 people in southern Iran
Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said Saturday.