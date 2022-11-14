More from Star Tribune
Business
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $522 million
Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week.
Nation
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
NASA started the countdown Monday for this week's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow, 2 to 4 inches; high 31
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 14
Weather
Morning forecast: Light, steady snow, 1 to 2 inches; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 14