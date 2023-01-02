More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Winter storm to bring rain, snow and ice to much of Minnesota
A winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday night comes with the potential of 4 to 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, while 6 to 10 inches could pile up in a swath of central and western Minnesota from Hutchinson to Redwood Falls to Marshall.
Nation
California braces for more storms following Saturday's flood
Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year's Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
Sports
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms.
World
Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter
Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe's central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white.