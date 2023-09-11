More from Star Tribune
Nation
US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters in a year — and there's still 4 months to go
The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia's watery storm surge helped push the United States to a record for the number of weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more. And there's still four months to go on what's looking more like a calendar of calamities.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 72
The Twin Cities might see showers or a storm late this afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 11
Paul Douglas
Another Cool, Quiet Week On Tap
Expect a colorful assortment of clouds today with showers sprouting north of the metro. A cool breeze behind today's clipper may keep temperatures in the 60s tomorrow, a hint of what's to come. Sunshine and a dusty breeze prevails much of this week with a slow warming trend. 80s return by the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson