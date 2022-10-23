More from Star Tribune
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland.
Afternoon forecast: Warm, severe weather risk
There is a chance for severe weather this evening. Otherwise, get ready for a windy, warm, potentially muggy Sunday.
Morning forecast: Warm and windy, high 78
Temperatures are expected to be well above average this sunny Sunday. Watch out for strong winds and potential storms this evening.