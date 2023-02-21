More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Forecast: 4-7" tonight; 14-19" Wednesday and Thursday
The latest forecast looking at the record-setting snowstorm taking aim at Minnesota.
Video
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up derailment
The agency said the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for providing cleaning services to impacted residents. Read the latest from East Palestine, Ohio, here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter storm warnings begin
Two large snow events will pass over Minnesota this week. For the metro area, winter storm warnings begin Tuesday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: First round of major snowstorm arrives today
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 21