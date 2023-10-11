More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
Category 4 Hurricane Lidia makes landfall with 140 mph winds near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort
Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and then moved inland, still as a powerful hurricane.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 60; rain arrives Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 11
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 37; cooling off with mainly clear skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Israel pounds upscale Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City
The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, a densely populated, upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.
Weather
Afternoon weather: High of 56, sunny
There was a widespread frost and freeze last night, and we can expect more of the same tonight. There's a chance of significant rain starting Thursday afternoon.