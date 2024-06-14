More from Star Tribune
Duluth NWS confirms Wednesday tornadoes Brainerd Lakes - more weekend T-storms brewing
The Duluth National Weather Service confirms damage in the Brainerd Lakes consistent with tornadoes from Wednesday evening's severe storm outbreak
Nation
Florida prepares for next round of heavy rainfall after storms swamp southern part of the state
Forecasters warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rainfall in the southern parts of the state, with worsening conditions expected Friday.
World
A pond in warming Mali is disappearing, and a UNESCO-listed fishing tradition is in danger
Thousands of fishermen holding cone-shaped nets stood side by side, cheering and chanting as they waited for the signal. Suddenly, they rushed to a large muddy pond and cast their nets, dropping to their knees in the mud. Soon, one proudly held up a fish the length of his arm.
Duluth
Tornadoes confirmed across swath of northern Minnesota
Surveyors discovered extensive tree damage, with the worst at Whitefish Lake and Crosslake in Crow Wing County, north of Brainerd.
Nation
Tropical rainstorms in South Florida lead to flight delays and streets jammed with stalled cars
A tropical disturbance that brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida delayed flights at two of the state's largest airports and left vehicles waterlogged and stalled in some of the region's lowest-lying streets.