Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits
For a man obsessed with winning, President Donald Trump is losing a lot.He's managed to lose not just once to Democrat Joe Biden at the…
Local
Child porn allegations against SW. Minnesota man lead to wife losing her home day care license
The father of five is accused of taking sexually explicit photos of 2 girls and a baby boy.
Local
Large fire in Albert Lea leads to evacuations
There were no reports of injuries. Just after 10 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Albert Lea Tribune.
North Metro
Small plane crash-lands on I-35W south of I-694, hitting vehicle
All lanes on a north metro freeway are back open Thursday morning after a small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night, striking at least…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis schools face challenging financial future, projections show
The district faces challenges from pandemic expenses and declining enrollment.