Minneapolis
Police, cameras on Nicollet Mall fight 'challenging behavior'
Business leaders and police hope new efforts will help rein in bad behavior and intoxication in desolate downtown.
St. Paul
Police recover six collector cars stolen from St. Paul body shop
They're still seeking thieves who took vehicles worth $300,000, but the recovery means a lot to their 77-year-old owner, police said.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83,…
National
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump's diagnosis
Standing well apart on the debate stage, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden looked out at an odd sight — one section of the room dutifully in masks, the other section flagrantly without.
Duluth
Duluth accountant pleads guilty, will repay area chamber that he swindled
Jesse Frye took $355,000 from two businesses, including the local Chamber of Commerce.