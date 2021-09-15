More from Star Tribune
California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday emphatically defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democrat framed as part of a national battle for his party's values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and continued threats from "Trumpism."
Weather
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low 52; sunny Wednesday
Twin Cities evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14
Weather
Morning forecast: Drying out, high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14
Variety
Security camera shows thieves taking bonsai trees from a home in St. Paul
The Twin Cities has experienced a wave of bonsai banditry as thieves have crept into yards in the middle of the night to steal beloved miniature trees worth thousands of dollars.
Bush calls for nation to unite 20 years after 9/11
Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11.