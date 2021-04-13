More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin suspends use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine
Wisconsin joined other states Tuesday in suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine while federal agencies investigate six cases in which women who received the single-dose drug later developed blood clots.
Local
Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because of his frantic resistance, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Tuesday, contradicting a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department.
Coronavirus
Minnesota complies with federal pause on J&J vaccine
Minnesota temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson doses following reports of severe blood clots in six U.S. women days after receiving shots.
Chauvin Trial
Force expert: Chauvin 'justified' in actions before Floyd died
Barry Brodd, a private consultant and expert in use of force, said he reviewed all the evidence: "I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified in acting with objective reasonableness and acting within Police Department policy."
Local
Brooklyn Center unrest grows after officer claims mistake in shooting, killing Daunte Wright
Police officers in riot gear surrounded the Brooklyn Center police department Monday night as a crowd gathered to protest the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of an officer.