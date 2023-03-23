More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers can score, but do they have the right skills for win-or-else hockey?
Minnesota is second in the nation in scoring with just over four goals per game. In tournament hockey, though, they'll likely need to show more to avoid elimination as the NCAA regionals begin.
Sports
Live: Twins playing the Blue Jays. Follow play-by-play on Gameview
The roster keeps taking shape as the Twins begin their final week of spring training. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around the majors.
High Schools
Live: State boys basketball. Time for the big-school semifinals
All our stories during the tournament are here, as well as how to watch and follow the games on TV and the web. Today's games feature 3A semifinals in the afternoon and 4A tonight.
Local
Minneapolis official won't face discipline after claims of 'toxic, racist' workplace
Senior official Heather Johnston essentially cleared of wrongdoing; Mayor Jacob Frey says she has his full confidence.
Politics
N.Y. grand jury paused on Trump case until at least Monday, people familiar say
A Manhattan grand jury weighing possible criminal charges against former president Donald Trump will not consider the matter again until at least Monday, two people…