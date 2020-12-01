Police say the naked man had attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife and ran toward officers before the shooting. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Mayor Melvin Carter condemned the officer's actions and late Tuesday law enforcement sources confirmed the he had been fired.

