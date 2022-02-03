More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings must bide time as they wait for O'Connell, new assistants
While Kevin O'Connell prepares the Rams offense for the Super Bowl, former coach Mike Zimmer's assistants Ryan Ficken, Andrew Janocko and Phil Rauscher left the team to take positions with the Chargers, Bears and Bills.
Wolves
Thursday's Wolves-Detroit game recap
Seven Wolves players scored in double figures.
Vikings
Souhan: Hiring practices aren't fair, but O'Connell will be judged by Vikings' success or failure
We don't know yet what Kevin O'Connell can do as head coach. We do know NFL hiring processes are flawed. We also know this: Winning makes everyone look like a genius.
Lynx
Angel McCoughtry says 'the hunger is there' after signing with Lynx
The WNBA All-Star is hoping to be a part of a title run in Minnesota despite coming off two knee injuries.
Wolves
Wolves shake off defensive inconsistencies to beat Detroit
The Wolves on Thursday had more trouble with the Pistons than they probably expected coming into the night, but they left Detroit with a 128-117 victory.