More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Another video of the mountain lion captured on video in Duluth
The mountain lion was captured on surveillance video on Ryan Grumdahl's property near McQuade Harbor in Duluth the morning of Aug. 20.
Video
Mountain lion captured on video in Duluth
The surveillance camera was at a property in Duluth near the McQuade Harbor on the North Shore.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 79; partly cloudy, very warm and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Video
'Get out of my house!' Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas publisher during raid
Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 100; excessive heat warning
It'll be sunny, windy and dangerously hot, likely breaking the previous high of 97. There's an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday, with a heat index up to 116 today.